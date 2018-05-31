0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

ADHOC
Do, 28.06.2018 13:56
pta20180628033
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

Koenig & Bauer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Würzburg (pta033/28.06.2018/13:56) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Koenig & Bauer AG, Friedrich-Koenig-Straße 4, 97080 Würzburg, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
City and country of registered office: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
27.06.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.08 0.39 5.47 16,524,783
Previous notification 4,51 0,53 5,04

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007193500 0 838,637 0.00 5.08
Total: 838,637 5.08

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Securities Lent 65,000 0.39
Total: 65,000 0.39

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Koenig & Bauer AG
Friedrich-Koenig-Straße 4
97080 Würzburg
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Bernd Heusinger
Tel.: +49 931 909-4835
E-Mail:
Website: www.koenig-bauer.com
ISIN(s): DE0007193500 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt, Munich; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Hannover, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
   
