Do, 28.06.2018 09:00
Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger publishes Sustainability Update 2017

Transparent presentation of the non-financial performance of the company
Vienna (pta018/28.06.2018/09:00) - Significant progress made in implementing the Sustainability Roadmap 2020
- Commitment to sustainability contributes to increasing the value of the company

2017 was an economically successful year for Wienerberger, and at the same time the company made substantial progress in implementing the Wienerberger Sustainability Roadmap 2020. The Sustainability Roadmap 2020 represents a deliberate, self-imposed obligation to continuously improve the company's ecological, social and societal performance; it sets out ambitious targets which are being consistently pursued by the Group. With the Wienerberger Sustainability Report, published for 2017 as a Sustainability Update, the company presents its financial and especially non-financial performance and the impact of the Wienerberger Group's activities on society and environment, as required by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Wienerberger is on a good way here, examples are: Contributions to ensuring responsible production processes and combating climate change. With digitally assisted design processes and construction methods, including products with high thermal insulation properties, Wienerberger makes it easier for customers to meet the requirements of energy efficiency in building construction and helps to make cities and residential areas safe, robust and sustainable. With this commitment, Wienerberger demonstrates that a company committed to sustainability can improve its performance and increase its corporate value.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG: "As the technology and innovation leader in our industry, the Wienerberger Group bears a great responsibility. We are convinced that companies that act responsibly and make a positive contribution to improving people's quality of life today and securing opportunities for future generations will also be more successful in the long term. We will therefore continue our course in the future."

The Wienerberger 2017 Sustainability Update is available as an interactive pdf under http://sustainabilityreport17.wienerberger.com. Printed copies can be ordered via the Wienerberger website: http://www.wienerberger.com/contact/order-report-mailing.

The principles of Wienerberger's sustainability management continue to apply in the long term and are published on the website of Wienerberger AG at www.wienerberger.com.

Wienerberger Group
Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 197 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of Eur 3,120 million and EBITDA of Eur 415 million in 2017.

For further information please contact
Christine Vieira-Paschoalique, Corporate Sustainability Officer Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10180 | sustainability@wienerberger.com

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under http://www.wienerberger.com/investor-relations/the-wienerberger-share/the-wienerberger-share/shareholder-structure.

(Ende)

Aussender: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Karin Steinbichler
Tel.: +43 1 60192-10149
E-Mail:
Website: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN(s): AT0000831706 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Wienerberger AG
   
