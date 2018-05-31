|
Mi, 27.06.2018 14:00
pta20180627039
Announcement according to article 119 section 9 BörseG
BAWAG Group AG: Share buyback program
Vienna (pta039/27.06.2018/14:00) - Publication pursuant to Sec. 65 para 1a in conjunction with para 1b Stock Corporation Act and Sec. 119 para 9 Stock Exchange Act in conjunction with Sec. 5 Publication Regulation 2018
The Managing Board of BAWAG Group AG has resolved on 27 June 2018 to carry out a share buyback program with a volume of up to 1,285,000 BAWAG Group AG shares for a total consideration of up to EUR 70 million. The share buyback is expected to commence on 3 July 2018. BAWAG Group AG retains the right to terminate the share buyback program at any time. The conditions of the share buyback program are as follows:
Date of the authorization resolution by the general meeting
Date of the publication of the authorization resolution
Start and anticipated duration of the repurchase program
Type of shares
Envisaged volume
Price limits
Form of buyback
Purpose of buyback
Implications on the stock exchange listing
The execution of the share buyback program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution takes its decisions in connection with the purchase of BAWAG Group AG shares independently from the company and carries out the buyback in accordance with the trading conditions pursuant to Art 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (so-called safe harbor provisions).
The Managing Board of BAWAG Group AG has further resolved on 27 June 2018 to transfer the shares that have been acquired through the share buyback program pursuant to the following conditions. BAWAG Group AG retains the right to terminate the share transfer program at any time.
Date of the authorization resolution by the general meeting
Date of the publication of the authorization resolution
Start and anticipated duration of the program
Type of shares
Intended volume
Price limits
Form of transfer
Purpose of transfer
Implications on the stock exchange listing
Notice pursuant to Sec 5 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018 (VeröffentlichungsV):
This announcement does not constitute a public offer for the acquisition of BAWAG Group AG shares and does not constitute an obligation of the company or any of its affiliates to accept offers to purchase BAWAG Group AG shares.
Contact:
Financial Community:
IR Hotline: +43 (0) 5 99 05-34444
Media:
(Ende)
