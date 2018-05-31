pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
Di, 12.06.2018 20:00
pta20180612026
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Valens Holding AG: Feike AG change name to Valens Holding AG
Frankfurt am Main (pta026/12.06.2018/20:00) - The name change of Feike AG to Valens Holding AG has now been approved by the commercial court. It's expected, the name change will be updated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the coming week.
(Ende)
