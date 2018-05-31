ADHOC

Di, 12.06.2018 20:00

Valens Holding AG: Feike AG change name to Valens Holding AG

Frankfurt am Main (pta026/12.06.2018/20:00) - The name change of Feike AG to Valens Holding AG has now been approved by the commercial court. It's expected, the name change will be updated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the coming week.

(Ende)