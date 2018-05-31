0 Produkte € 0,00

98.237

 Abonnenten |

163.956

Meldungen |

64.338

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
Feike AG ändert ihren Namen in Valens Holding AG
Feike AG schließt Vertrag mit der Valens Bank AG
Feike AG enters into agreement with Valens Bank Ltd.

PRESSETERMINE
Restaurant Habel Weinkultur am Reichstag
13.06.2018 00:00
Rentenpolitisches Frühstück
Wolke 21
13.06.2018 00:00
BI-Fachforum - Best Practice für Planung und Analyse
Saal der Labstelle
13.06.2018 00:00
Studienpräsentation "Kulturelle Vielfalt in Unternehmen"

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten
12.06.2018 20:10
Blue Cap und PartnerFonds bündeln Kräfte
Blue Cap AG
12.06.2018 20:00
Feike AG ändert ihren Namen in Valens Holding AG
Valens Holding AG
12.06.2018 17:05
Dividendenbekanntmachung
Design Hotels AG

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: wolkig
32°
Innsbruck: Gewitter
24°
Linz: bedeckt
25°
Wien: wolkig
27°
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
ADHOC
Di, 12.06.2018 20:00
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
pta20180612026
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pressefach Pressefach

Valens Holding AG: Feike AG change name to Valens Holding AG

Frankfurt am Main (pta026/12.06.2018/20:00) - The name change of Feike AG to Valens Holding AG has now been approved by the commercial court. It's expected, the name change will be updated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the coming week.

(Ende)

Aussender: Valens Holding AG
Zeppelinallee 21
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Torben Elkjaer Pedersen
Tel.: +49 32 221 093 344
E-Mail:
Website: www.valensholding.com
ISIN(s): DE000A1YCNB3 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2018