Di, 12.06.2018 12:37
pta20180612019
Release according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Koenig & Bauer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Voting Rights Announcement
Würzburg (pta019/12.06.2018/12:37) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer:
2. Reason for notification:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting: N/A
10. Other useful information
(Ende)
