Änderung des Investionsfokus durch Erwerb der Samarion SE, einem strategischen Investor in der Online Gaming Industrie
31.05.2018 14:00
Do, 31.05.2018 14:00
pta20180531008
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
blockescence plc: New name and investment focus of solidare approved by Shareholders
Valletta (pta008/31.05.2018/14:00) - 31 May 2018. At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held today in Valletta, the shareholders of solidare real estate holding plc (WKN: AA1JGT0; ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: SRH) approved to change the company's name to blockescence plc, appointed two new directors and with the change of the Articles of Association confirmed the new investment focus of the company.
blockescence plc will now be trading under the Symbol "BCK", whereby the WKN and ISIN will remain unchanged.
With 85.8% of the shareholders being present at the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, all agenda items were approved with 100% of the votes.
The newly constituted Board of Directors has elected Mr. Remco Westermann as its new Chairman. Furthermore, Mr. Tobias M. Weitzel was elected as independent Director, replacing Mr. Patrick Rehberger, who has stepped down. Mr. René Müller will continue to serve in his function as Director.
--End of notification-
For further information please contact:
Hillermann Consulting
Issuer:
About blockescence plc:
(Ende)
