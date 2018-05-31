ADHOC

Do, 31.05.2018 14:00

blockescence plc: New name and investment focus of solidare approved by Shareholders

Valletta (pta008/31.05.2018/14:00) - 31 May 2018. At the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held today in Valletta, the shareholders of solidare real estate holding plc (WKN: AA1JGT0; ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: SRH) approved to change the company's name to blockescence plc, appointed two new directors and with the change of the Articles of Association confirmed the new investment focus of the company.

blockescence plc will now be trading under the Symbol "BCK", whereby the WKN and ISIN will remain unchanged.

With 85.8% of the shareholders being present at the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, all agenda items were approved with 100% of the votes.

The newly constituted Board of Directors has elected Mr. Remco Westermann as its new Chairman. Furthermore, Mr. Tobias M. Weitzel was elected as independent Director, replacing Mr. Patrick Rehberger, who has stepped down. Mr. René Müller will continue to serve in his function as Director.

About blockescence plc:

blockescence is one of the first investment firms that focuses on using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT or blockchain technology) to create value in its own portfolio companies. blockescence implements blockchain-technology in real industries, which can be disrupted by it and follows a "buy, improve & sell" strategy. It is based in Zug, Switzerland and Malta and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

