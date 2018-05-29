Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Kapfenberg (pta038/30.05.2018/17:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Stefan Pierer chairman of the supervisory board Pankl Racing Systems AG and Managing director of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH as well as beneficial owner of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Pankl Racing Systems AG

b) LEI 529900P94CV59UTL3L52

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code AT0000800800

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

41,58 4935 Stück/Units

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

41,58 4935 Stück/Units

e) Date of the transaction 30.05.2018 UTC+2