ADHOC
Mi, 30.05.2018 17:00
pta20180530038
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG:
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Kapfenberg (pta038/30.05.2018/17:00) -
Announcement
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name
|Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
|2
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status
|Stefan Pierer chairman of the supervisory board Pankl Racing Systems AG and Managing director of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH as well as beneficial owner of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
|b)
|Initial notification
|
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|a)
|Name
|Pankl Racing Systems AG
|b)
|LEI
|529900P94CV59UTL3L52
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|Identification code
|AT0000800800
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|41,58
|4935 Stück/Units
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|
|41,58
|4935 Stück/Units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30.05.2018 UTC+2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading area
(Ende)
|
|Aussender:
|
Pankl Racing Systems AG
Industriestraße West 4
8605 Kapfenberg
Österreich
|Ansprechpartner:
|IR
|Tel.:
|+43(0)3862 33 999-815
|E-Mail:
|
|Website:
|www.pankl.com
|ISIN(s):
|AT0000800800 (share)
|Börsen:
|official trade in Vienna; free market in Dusseldorf, open market (free market) in Frankfurt, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
|
|
