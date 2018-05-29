0 Produkte € 0,00

Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gem. Art. 19 MAR
Release according to art. 135 section 2 BörseG
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

ADHOC
Mi, 30.05.2018 17:00
pta20180530038
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Kapfenberg (pta038/30.05.2018/17:00) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Stefan Pierer chairman of the supervisory board Pankl Racing Systems AG and Managing director of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH as well as beneficial owner of Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Pankl Racing Systems AG
b) LEI 529900P94CV59UTL3L52
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
Identification code AT0000800800
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) Volume(s)
41,58 4935 Stück/Units
d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume
41,58 4935 Stück/Units
e) Date of the transaction 30.05.2018 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading area

Aussender: Pankl Racing Systems AG
Industriestraße West 4
8605 Kapfenberg
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: IR
Tel.: +43(0)3862 33 999-815
E-Mail:
Website: www.pankl.com
ISIN(s): AT0000800800 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna; free market in Dusseldorf, open market (free market) in Frankfurt, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
Pankl Racing Systems AG
   
