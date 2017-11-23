|
Do, 29.03.2018 17:45
pta20180329039
Announcement according to SIX adhoc publication article 53 KR
HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management
Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter
Hochdorf (pta039/29.03.2018/17:45) - Hochdorf, 29 March 2018 - From the beginning of April, the following changes will come into effect in the HOCHDORF Group's senior management team: Managing Director for Dairy Ingredients, Werner Schweizer, who has been a member of the senior management team for many years, is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter, Managing Director of Uckermärker Milch GmbH. Fons Togtema is also resigning from his role as member of the senior management team at the beginning of April. In the future, he will take on special responsibility for implementing the overall Group's strategy, reporting directly to the CEO, but no longer as a member of the senior management team.
Werner Schweizer took over the marketing management for industry in 1998 and was also business unit manager for milk. He has served as Managing Director for the Dairy Ingredients Division since 2006. The milk industry has seen huge changes in the 20 years he has spent at HOCHDORF. Werner Schweizer has a profound knowledge of the Swiss milk industry and will take on new responsibilities in this area for the HOCHDORF Group. However, his new role will no longer involve senior management responsibility.
The baton passes to Dr Peter Pfeilschifter
"Peter Pfeilschifter provides us with an excellent internal succession in the traditional HOCHDORF milk business. He has achieved significant successes in a year at the milk plant in Prenzlau. We are looking forward to working with him," says Dr Thomas Eisenring, CEO of the HOCHDORF Group.
Fons Togtema resigns from senior management role
The Board of Directors and the senior management team would like to take this opportunity to thank Werner Schweizer and Fons Togtema for the valuable contributions they have made as senior managers over many years and for their readiness and openness to taking on important new challenges within the HOCHDORF Group. The Board of Directors wishes Dr Peter Pfeilschifter every success in the challenges that lie ahead in his role as Managing Director of the Dairy Ingredients Division.
About HOCHDORF Group
(Ende)
