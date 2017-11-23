ADHOC

Di, 27.03.2018 19:15

Pankl Racing Systems AG: Delisting offer of KTM Industries AG to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG concluded successfully

27 March 2018

- Offer accepted for 39,273 shares

- KTM Industries Group now holds 98.22 %

- Last trading day of Pankl-shares: 30 May 2018

Delisting offer to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG

On 3 January 2018 KTM Industries AG ("Offeror") has announced its intention to launch an offer to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG in the course of the delisting of the Pankl-shares (ISIN AT0000800800). The Offeror and the parties acting in concert with it held 3,054,765 shares prior to the start of the acceptance period, which equalled to approximately 96.98 % of the share capital. Thus, the offer aimed at the acquisition of a total of 95,235 Pankl-shares.

The offer price amounted to EUR 42.18 cum dividend 2017 per Pankl-share. The offer document has been published on 2 February 2018 in accordance with § 11 para 1a Austrian Takeover Act. The acceptance period started on 2 February 2018 and ended on 23 March 2018 (5:00 pm - Vienna time) (the "Acceptance Period").

Result of the delisting offer

Until the end of the Acceptance Period UniCredit Bank Austria AG as acceptance and paying agent has received a total of 39,273 shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG; this equals to approximately 1.25 % of the share capital of Pankl Racing Systems AG.

KTM Industries holds 98.22 % of the share capital

As of the transfer of the shares for which the offer has been accepted, the Offeror - together with the parties with which the Offeror is acting in concert - will hold 3,094,038 shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG; this equals to approximately 98.22 % of the share capital of Pankl Racing Systems AG.

Payment of the offer price to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG

The offer price in the amount of EUR 42.18 per share will be paid to the shareholders which have accepted the offer in due time at the latest on 10 April 2018 through UniCredit Bank Austria AG as acceptance and paying agent against delivery of the shares.

Last trading day of Pankl-shares

Pursuant to the resolution of the Vienna Stock Exchange dated 19 February 2018 the last trading day of Pankl-shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange will be 30 May 2018.

