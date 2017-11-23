Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Kapfenberg (pta034/23.03.2018/17:30) - Announcement

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name KTM Industries AG

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Stefan Pierer Chairman of the supervisory board Pankl Racing Systems AG

b) Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Pankl Racing Systems AG

b) LEI 529900P94CV59UTL3L52

4 Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code AT0000800800

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares within the current take over bid (period from 2.2.2018-23.3.2018)

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

42,18 € 25 Stück

e) Date of the transaction 20.03.2018 UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading area

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code AT0000800800

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares within the current take over bid (period from 2.2.2018-23.3.2018)

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

42,18 € 1565 Stück

e) Date of the transaction 21.03.2018 UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading area

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share

Identification code AT0000800800

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares within the current take over bid (period from 2.2.2018-23.3.2018)

c) Price(s) Volume(s)

d) Aggregated price Aggregated volume

42,18 € 997 Stück

e) Date of the transaction 22.03.2018 UTC+1