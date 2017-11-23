Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

ADHOC

Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta031/23.03.2018/16:47) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:

S&T AG, Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Austria

2. Reason for notification:

Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: Allianz Global Investors GmbH

City and country of registered office: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

21.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 3.99 0.01 4.00 63,442,392 Previous notification 4,01 0,03 4,04

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 2,535,472 0 3.99 0.00 Total: 2,535,472 3.99

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Contract for difference n/a n/a Cash 5,112 0.01 Total: 5,112 0.01

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.



No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Allianz SE 2 Allianz Asset Management AG 1 3 Allianz Global Investors GmbH 2 3.99 0.01 4.00

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

