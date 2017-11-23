0 Produkte € 0,00

Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Fr, 23.03.2018 16:47
pta20180323031
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Pressefach Pressefach

S&T AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Linz (pta031/23.03.2018/16:47) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
S&T AG, Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
City and country of registered office: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
21.03.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.99 0.01 4.00 63,442,392
Previous notification 4,01 0,03 4,04

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) absolute indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) in % direct (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000A0E9W5 2,535,472 0 3.99 0.00
Total: 2,535,472 3.99

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Contract for difference n/a n/a Cash 5,112 0.01
Total: 5,112 0.01

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Allianz SE
2 Allianz Asset Management AG 1
3 Allianz Global Investors GmbH 2 3.99 0.01 4.00

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG
Industriezeile 35
4021 Linz
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114
E-Mail:
Website: www.snt.at
ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (share), DE000A1HJLL6 (bond)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
S&T AG
   
