Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte gemäß §§ 114, 115, 116 WpHG
Forecast confirmed as revenue and earnings record strong growth
Prognosebestätigung bei starkem Umsatz- und Ertragswachstum

Do, 22.03.2018 19:25
pta20180322035
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG
Masterflex SE: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG

Gelsenkirchen (pta035/22.03.2018/19:25) - Masterflex SE announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

type of pre-announcement:
year report according to § 114 WpHG
report: year report 2017
reporting period: 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2017
web publication: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-2017.html
publication date: 29.03.2018

type of pre-announcement:
year report of the group according to § 114 WpHG
report: year report of the group 2017
reporting period: 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2017
web publication: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-2017.html
publication date: 29.03.2018

Aussender: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Frank Ostermair
Tel.: +49 209 97077-0
E-Mail:
Website: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN(s): DE0005492938 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hamburg, free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin
