ADHOC

Do, 22.03.2018 19:25

Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG

Masterflex SE: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG

Gelsenkirchen (pta035/22.03.2018/19:25) - Masterflex SE announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

type of pre-announcement:

year report according to § 114 WpHG

report: year report 2017

reporting period: 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2017

web publication: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-2017.html

publication date: 29.03.2018

type of pre-announcement:

year report of the group according to § 114 WpHG

report: year report of the group 2017

reporting period: 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2017

web publication: http://www.masterflexgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-2017.html

publication date: 29.03.2018

(Ende)