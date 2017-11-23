|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
R/D Coffee Bar
06.03.2018 00:00
06.03.2018 00:00
06.03.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
05.03.2018 17:35
Freigabeverfahren zur Kapitalherabsetzung erfolgreich - Kapitalherabsetzung wird nun zeitnah durchgeführtDeutsche Balaton AG
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mo, 05.03.2018 14:55
pta20180305028
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Biofrontera AG: European Commission approves use of Ameluz® in combination with Daylight Photodynamic Therapy
Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/05.03.2018/14:55) -
Biofrontera AG (FSE: B8F), the specialist for the treatment of sun-induced skin cancer, today announced that the European Commission has approved the use of Biofrontera's topical prescription drug Ameluz® in combination with daylight Photodynamic Therapy (daylight PDT). The approval for daylight PDT is expected to greatly increase the market potential for Ameluz® in Europe, and to improve the drug's reimbursement status in Germany.
(Ende)
FOTODIENST
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising