Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Do, 22.02.2018 15:30
pta20180222028
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Biofrontera AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Leverkusen, Germany (pta028/22.02.2018/15:30) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer:
Biofrontera AG, Hemmelrather Weg 201, 51377 Leverkusen, Germany

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights
Partial retransfer of shares under a share loan agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: Maruho Co., Ltd
City and country of registered office: Osaka 531-0071, Japan

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
Maruho Deutschland GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
15.02.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 16.82 6.77 23.59 38,416,828
Previous notification 7,97 15,62 23,59

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) absolute indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) in % direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) in % indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113 0 6,461,843 0.00 16.82
Total: 6,461,843 16.82

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Entitlement to the retransfer of shares under a share loan agreement 2,600,966 6.77
Total: 2,600,966 6.77

b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights if 3% or higher % of voting rights through instruments if 5% or higher Total of both if 5% or higher
Maruho Co., Ltd.
Maruho Deutschland GmbH 16.82 6.77 23.59

9. In case of proxy voting according to § 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Ansprechpartner: Investor & public relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 214 87 63 20
E-Mail:
Website: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN(s): DE0006046113 (share)
Börsen: regulated market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; free market in Munich, free market in Stuttgart; open market in Berlin, Tradegate
Weitere Handelsplätze: Nasdaq;USA
Biofrontera AG
   
