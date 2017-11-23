ADHOC

Medigene AG: 'Deutsche Krebshilfe Preis' awarded to Professor Dolores Schendel

Planegg (pta023/05.02.2018/13:15) - Award for her contribution to the development of highly innovative immunotherapy technologies

Medigene AG (MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime Standard) announces that its CEO and CSO, Professor Dr. Dolores J. Schendel, today receives the 'Deutsche Krebshilfe Preis', an award of the German Cancer Aid. The award honours Professor Schendel for her significant contribution to the development of highly innovative immunotherapy technologies. Professor Schendel receives the 'Deutsche Krebshilfe Preis 2016' together with Professor Dr. Dres. h.c. Gert Riethmüller, former Director of the Institute of Immunology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich. At the same time, Professor Dr. Heribert Jürgens from Munster, Germany, receives the 'Deutsche Krebshilfe Preis 2017'.

From 1998 to 2013, Professor Schendel was Director of the Institute of Molecular Immunology at the Helmholtz Zentrum München (German Research Center for Health and Environment). Previously, she taught as a professor of immunology at the Munich Ludwig Maximilian University, specializing in human cellular immunology and T cell responses in the field of oncology. Professor Schendel is the author of more than 200 scientific publications. For several decades, she has been a member of expert panels of various research organizations, such as the German Research Foundation, the German Cancer Aid and the European Research Council, and is the recipient of the Federal Cross of Merit. Professor Schendel holds a PhD in genetics from the University of Wisconsin, USA, followed by post-doctoral training in immunology at University College London, UK. She developed her interest in tumor immunology during her time at the Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research in New York.

"I am happy for Dolores for this award," said Professor Dr. Thomas Blankenstein from the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in Berlin and laudator at the award ceremony. "Her research in the field of cellular immunology and the study of T cell responses in the field of oncology have taken the development of cancer immunotherapies a long way forward in Germany."

The German Cancer Aid Award is an important distinction in the field of oncology. With the award, the German Cancer Aid wants to express the great significance of cancer research and acknowledge the efforts of those who help to improve the care of people with cancer.

The 'Deutsche Krebshilfe Preis 2016 and 2017' will be awarded today, on February 5, 2018, at 15.30 in Bonn, Germany.

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

