Fr, 02.02.2018 18:00

iQ Power Licensing AG: CEO unveils Next Generation Battery Factory at AABC Conference

Zug, Switzerland, 2 February 2018

- Presentation of revolutionary concept factory at the prestigious Advanced Automotive Battery Conference AABC in Mainz, Germany

- Production time reduced by over 60% and energy savings of over 25% with batteries lasting up to 4 times longer at over 10% reduced costs using German technology

- First factory to be operational in 2019

- Market growth of flooded lead acid batteries confirms need for the iQ technology and advanced new battery plants

iQ Power Licensing AG (ISIN: CH0268536338; WKN/Security Number: A14M1C; Symbol: IQL) a developer and marketer of technologies for environmentally friendly and technologically innovative starter batteries for motor vehicles and licenses in these technologies, announces the technology behind the next generation battery factory.

At the prestigious Advanced Automotive Battery Conference AABC in Mainz, Germany, the next generation of battery factories which has been conceived by CEO Bob Sullivan of IQ Power Licensing AG together with German battery scientists was presented to an international audience consisting of the top experts for lead-acid battery technology.

iQ Power Licensing has been working on this technology concept for over a year in preparation for a new combined battery production and recycling factory to be operational in 2019 for an iQ Power client. In 2017, iQ Power created a new battery factory consulting services division, which is now in the final stages of approval for the first battery factory to be installed using iQ Power´s next generation concept.

The new factory will integrate numerous advanced new technologies and processes under one roof, amongst others, the combined technologies of iQ Power Licensing and the LEIT magnet technology to produce starter batteries capable of up to 4 times higher cycle life than normal starter batteries. In addition, some specially designed equipment and processes for curing and formation will reduce the production time by two thirds from 72 hours to less than 24 hours, while at the same time dramatically improving battery performance and reliability. The shorter curing and formation times will lead to an overall savings of 25% or more in energy.

Through the integration of the recycling to the battery production under one roof, it will be possible to go directly from the refining kettle to the casting machines and oxide mills without producing ingots, which must be transported and re-melted. This will save inventory, handling costs and freight costs compared to the conventional recycling and battery production methodology.

The new plant will be fully computerized using industry 4.0 technologies. Due to the high level of automation and intelligent communication, the factory requires less than half of the usually needed personnel.

In the coming years worldwide, the need for new battery manufacturing capacity, as well as new technology for modernizing existing plants will be significant. According to figures presented by industry experts at the AABC conference in Mainz, the market for lead-acid batteries will grow by around 40% over the next eight years, despite anticipated large growth in Li-Ion powered vehicles. During this time, production capacities with a volume of around 150 million units p.a. must be added and the market will grow from about 350 million units in 2017 to around 500 million units in 2025. The strong growth of the entire market comes mainly from emerging markets and strong growing Asian economies.

In the time until 2025, conventional lead-acid batteries sales will go down in volume in developed countries but increase rapidly in the warmer areas of the world such as Asia and northern Africa and the Middle East. In these countries, the cycle life of the battery is a major purchase criteria. The new EFB type battery quantities will grow by more than 500% in this time period, however from a comparatively still moderate level. This significant growth trend in both conventional batteries in warmer areas and EFB batteries underscores the positive future for the iQ Power technology of passive electrolyte mixing.

About the iQ Power Technology

Batteries with iQ Power technology are designed to generate better performance in Start-Stop applications and to meet the growing demands of electronic usage in vehicles today. It is the first significant innovation to the flooded starter battery in decades. Automatic mixing of electrolyte inside the battery by passive mixing elements ensures uniform acid density for higher sustained performance throughout the entire life of the battery, thus avoiding early loss of capacity (Ah) as usual with ordinary batteries. This prolongs plate life by eliminating acid stratification and thermal gradients, delivering greater material utilization for a lower cost per cycle over conventional batteries. The patented technology was awarded the coveted Automechanika innovation award 1st prize in 2010 and und became a first prize winner of the GreenTec Awards in 2017. - More under: www.iqpower.com/en

