Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
Pre-announcement of a financial report according to articles 114, 115, 116 WpHG
Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte gemäß §§ 114, 115, 116 WpHG

ADHOC
Do, 01.02.2018 11:00
pta20180201020
Voting rights according to article 40 para. 1 WpHG
Pressefach

S&T AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG

Voting Rights Announcement

Linz (pta020/01.02.2018/11:00) - Release of Voting Rights Announcement

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer:
S&T AG, Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz, Austria

2. Reason for notification:
Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
City and country of registered office: Wilmington, USA - United States

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
29.01.2018

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.90 0.00 4.90 63,442,392
Previous notification 5,02 0,00 5,02

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.a. Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN absolute direct (Sec 91 BörseG) absolute indirect (Sec 92 BörseG) in % direct (Sec 91 BörseG) in % indirect (Sec 92 BörseG)
AT0000A0E9W5 0 3,110,016 0.00 4.90
Total: 3,110,016 4.90

7.b.1. Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 1 BörseG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

7.b.2 Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 91a para. 1 No. 3 BörseG

Type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical transaction Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in %
Total:

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
2 JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited 1
3 JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited 2
4 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 3 4.90 4.90

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

10. Other useful information

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG
Industriezeile 35
4021 Linz
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Alexandra Habekost, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 821 4086 114
E-Mail:
Website: www.snt.at
ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (share), DE000A1HJLL6 (bond)
Börsen: regulated market in Frankfurt
S&T AG
   
