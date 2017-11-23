ADHOC

Mo, 15.01.2018 09:45

Zumtobel Group AG: Announcement by the Supervisory Board

Dornbirn (Austria) (pta008/15.01.2018/09:45) - The Supervisory Board of Zumtobel Group AG announces that it has received a letter from CEO Ulrich Schumacher in which he states his preparedness to begin discussions over the mutual termination of his Management Board contract if this is desired by the Supervisory Board. A similar offer from CFO Karin Sonnenmoser was rejected by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board expressed its full support in Ms. Sonnenmoser and asked her to continue her work for the company.

