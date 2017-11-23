pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
|
pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
VORSCHAU
Frühere Meldungen
PRESSETERMINE
Kursaal Bern
15.01.2018 00:00
15.01.2018 00:00
15.01.2018 00:00
AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO
IR Nachrichten
15.01.2018 09:45
EUROPA NACHRICHTEN
WETTER
Stadtname / PLZ
ADHOC
Mo, 15.01.2018 09:45
pta20180115008
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Zumtobel Group AG: Announcement by the Supervisory Board
Dornbirn (Austria) (pta008/15.01.2018/09:45) - The Supervisory Board of Zumtobel Group AG announces that it has received a letter from CEO Ulrich Schumacher in which he states his preparedness to begin discussions over the mutual termination of his Management Board contract if this is desired by the Supervisory Board. A similar offer from CFO Karin Sonnenmoser was rejected by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board expressed its full support in Ms. Sonnenmoser and asked her to continue her work for the company.
(Ende)
PRESSETEXT.TV
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
ETARGET
FOCUSTHEMA
SPECIALS
Werbung
middleAdvertising