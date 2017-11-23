pressetext | adhoc | fotodienst | termindienst | web.tv | newsfox | webnews | rss
pta20180111006
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
KTM Industries AG: KTM once more achieves record sales in 2017 - Further growth in 2018 planned
Sales: 239,000 motorcycles + 17 % compared to previous year
Wels (pta006/11.01.2018/07:00) - With 239,000 motorcycles in the business year 2017, KTM extended its leading position as biggest European motorcycle manufacturer. The sales volume increased by more than 17 % compared to the previous year. Thereby KTM achieved the 7th record year in a row.
With the introduction of the Husqvarna street motorcycles and the KTM 2-cylinder-twin (790 Duke) the growth will be continued in 2018.
The preliminary key figures for the business year 2017 of the KTM Industries Group will be published on January 29, 2018 after closing of the stock exchange.
