Mi, 10.01.2018 15:20
Erste Group Bank: Optional redemption of a series of subordinated notes

Vienna (pta027/10.01.2018/15:20) - Erste Group announces that the management board of Erste Group Bank AG decided today to exercise the option to redeem in whole the following subordinated notes USD 500,000,000 6.375% Fixed Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due 2023 (ISIN XS0836299320)
(the "Notes").

Name: USD 500,000,000 6.375 per cent Fixed Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due 2023
ISIN: XS0836299320
Optional Redemption Date: 28 March 2018
Optional Redemption Amount: 100 per cent plus accrued and unpaid interest until the Optional Redemption Date (excluding)

Erste Group Bank AG will thus redeem the Notes on the Optional Redemption Date 28 March 2018 at the Optional Redemption Amount - nominal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest (whether or not declared) for the then ending interest period - in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the Notes as well as applicable laws (the "Optional Redemption").

The European Central Bank has approved the Optional Redemption.

The issues of Erste Group Bank AG are admitted to trading on the following regulated markets: Vienna, Luxembourg, Budapest, Bucharest, Stuttgart. The five biggest listed issues of Erste Group Bank AG in terms of issue volume have the following ISINs: AT0000A17ZV2, AT0000A17ZX8, AT0000A17ZZ3, AT0000A1LLC8, XS0580561545.

(Ende)

Aussender: Erste Group Bank
Am Belvedere 1
1100 Wien
Österreich
Ansprechpartner: Thomas Sommerauer
Tel.: +43 (0)5 0100 - 17326
E-Mail:
Website: www.erstegroup.com
ISIN(s): AT0000652011 (share)
Börsen: official trade in Vienna
Weitere Handelsplätze: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Prague Stock Exchange
Erste Group Bank
   
