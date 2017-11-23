|
Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR
Pankl Racing Systems AG: Main Shareholder initiates delisting of shares
Takeover bid to the shareholders of Pankl at the price of EUR 42.18 per share
Kapfenberg (pta012/03.01.2018/18:15) - 3 January 2018
KTM Industries initiates delisting of the shares of Pankl Racing Systems AG
On 3 January 2018 the Stock Exchange Act 2018 (Börsegesetz 2018) came into force, which now provides for the possibility of a voluntary withdrawal from the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) for listed stock corporations (so-called "delisting").
Takeover bid to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG
Further, KTM Industries AG has informed Pankl Racing Systems AG, that KTM Industries AG will launch a takeover bid for the termination of the trading permission according to section 38 para 6 to 8 Stock Exchange Act 2018 in conjunction with the 5th part of the Austrian Takeover Act to protect the shareholders. The takeover bid is addressed to the shareholders of Pankl Racing Systems AG, Industriestraße West 4, 8605 Kapfenberg, FN 143981m.
Legal disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PANKL RACING SYSTEMS AG.
(Ende)
