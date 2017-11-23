ADHOC

Do, 28.12.2017 19:20

Wien (pta013/28.12.2017/19:20) - S IMMO was informed by legal representatives, that RPR Privatstiftung (founder and beneficiary Ronny Pecik, born 04 March 1962), has by share purchase agreement as of 28 December 2017 and through its subsidiary Theos GmbH (held via the direct subsidiary Luxury Living GmbH, in the future named Theola Invest GmbH, with register number FN 456014 I and hereafter referred to as "Theola") acquired 6,832,561 shares in S IMMO AG (corresponding to roughly 10.21% of its share capital) from Erste Group Bank AG and that the RPR-group therefore holds, via its indirect subsidiaries Theos GmbH, Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG and Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG in total 14,629,756 shares in S IMMO AG.

As well, S IMMO was informed, that Familie Benko Privatstiftung, via SIGNA Holding GmbH, which it controls, has entered into agreements with the above mentioned companies of RPR-group on the financing of this acquisition via participation rights of Theola and on call and put option rights. Under these call and put option rights SIGNA Holding GmbH (i) from 15 January 2018 until 15 December 2019 has the right to acquire the 2,443,770 shares in S IMMO AG held by Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG, the 5,353,425 shares in S IMMO AG held by Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG and all shares in Theola, which via Theos GmbH indirectly holds 6,832,561 shares in S IMMO AG, and (ii) from 30 September 2018 until 30 June 2020 is obliged, at the joint request of Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG and Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG, to acquire the 2,443,770 shares in S IMMO AG held by Everest Investment GmbH & Co KG and the 5,353,425 shares in S IMMO AG held by Pavus Immobilien GmbH & Co KG and (iii) from 15 January 2020 until 30 June 2020 is obliged, at the request of Theos GmbH to acquire its 6,832,561 shares in S IMMO AG and, at the request of RPR Privatstiftung, to acquire all shares in Theola, which via Theos GmbH indirectly holds 6,832,561 shares in S IMMO AG.

