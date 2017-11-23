|
23.12.2017 20:55
Sa, 23.12.2017 20:54
pta20171223002
Announcement according to article 2 section 3 of the Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
Nexus AG: Release of capital market information
61. Interim Reporting
Donaueschingen (pta002/23.12.2017/20:54) - In the time period from December 18, 2017 until and including December 22, 2017, no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of NEXUS AG, whose start was disclosed by NEXUS AG on October 25, 2016.
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of NEXUS AG (www.nexus-ag.de - Investor Relations - Stock Buyback)
The total volume of shares, which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 27,370 shares.
The purchase of the shares of NEXUS AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by NEXUS AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Donaueschingen, 23.12.2017
(Ende)
23.11.2017
