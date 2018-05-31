Vienna Josefshof separates from Accor Hotels

BUSINESS

Mo, 02.07.2018 10:50

Vienna (pts024/02.07.2018/10:50) - The prestigious Hotel Mercure Josefshof Wien am Rathaus separates from the Accor Group and will emphasize its individuality as a private hotel in the city in the future even more. Founder, owner and hotelier Franz Honegger wants to adress a different category of guests seeking more individuality, warm hospitality and a family atmosphere. The "Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus" is one of the most popular hotels in the center of Vienna with 164 rooms and suites; many well-known music and entertainment artists are guests here. https://www.josefshof.com/en/

A change to another hotel group is not planned. As part of the realignment Franz Honegger wants to further increase comfort and quality, improve customer satisfaction and customer loyalty. In 2017, the Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus recorded an average annual occupancy of 76.2 percent. 22 employees generated net sales of more than Eur 5 million, with cleaning and breakfast outsourced.

The four-star hotel in Vienna's Josefstadt is managed by music lover, singer (Vienna Boys' Choir, Arnold Schoenberg Choir) and sound engineer Franz Honegger and general manager Elisabeth Neubauer-Schrall, who has been with the company since 1990, and a dedicated team of longtime staff. The Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus opened its doors in 1984, from 1999-2018 it was operated as Hotel Mercure Josefshof Wien am Rathaus (near the Town Hall), since July 1, 2018 it is again privately operated as "Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus".

About the Josefshof

The Vienna Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus impresses with its central, quiet garden location in close proximity to the Parliament, Burgtheater, Museum Quarter and Hofburg. The hotel, built in typical Viennese flair, consists of two historic fin-de-siècle buildings, the rooms are decorated in the two furnishing styles "Elégance" - with touches of imperial Vienna - and "Art Nouveau", characterized by the color gold, round shapes and famous Motives.

Many celebrities were guests here, including Italian author Umberto Eco, fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, actor Karl Heinz Böhm, the pianists Sviatoslav Richter and Friedrich Gulda, the singers Wolfgang Brendel or Hubert von Goissern, Max Raabe and his palace orchestra or the Real Group. Special features of the house include its late sleeper breakfast until noon, Joe's Bar with select drinks and snacks around the clock, and the attractive courtyard.

Contact:

Elisabeth Neubauer-Schrall, General Manager

Hotel Josefshof am Rathaus, Josefsgasse 4-8, 1080 Vienna

Tel. + 43-1-40419, E-Mail: Elisabeth.Neubauer@josefshof.com

Internet: http://www.josefshof.com

