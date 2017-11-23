BUSINESS

DIMCOIN Opens at 3000%

Johannesburg / Singapore (ptp026/29.12.2017/16:55) - While technical challenges delayed the launch onto HitBTC, this did not deter the early traders.

Starting on the 24th of December, an early Christmas present to those investors, meant prices peaked at USD0.45 before settling to more realistic levels. As the year closes, plans afoot include establishing the other exchanges, as promised in early 2018, for the trading of DIMCOIN. http://www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN. Tomorrow. Today.

