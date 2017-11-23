0 Produkte € 0,00

98.272

 Abonnenten |

160.308

Meldungen |

62.265

Pressefotos
VORSCHAU
PRESSETERMINE

AKTUELLES PRESSEFOTO

IR Nachrichten

EUROPA NACHRICHTEN

WETTER
Graz: stark bewölkt
Innsbruck: heiter
-1°
Linz: stark bewölkt
Wien: stark bewölkt
© wetter.net

Stadtname / PLZ

AKTIENKURSE
 
BUSINESS
Fr, 29.12.2017 16:55
Meldung drucken Artikel weiterleiten
ptp20171229026 Companies/Finance, Commerce/Services
Pressefach Pressefach

DIMCOIN Opens at 3000%

Johannesburg / Singapore (ptp026/29.12.2017/16:55) - While technical challenges delayed the launch onto HitBTC, this did not deter the early traders.

Starting on the 24th of December, an early Christmas present to those investors, meant prices peaked at USD0.45 before settling to more realistic levels. As the year closes, plans afoot include establishing the other exchanges, as promised in early 2018, for the trading of DIMCOIN. http://www.dimcoin.io

DIMCOIN. Tomorrow. Today.
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Richard Lendrum
Head Of Communications
E: rl@dimcoin.io

(Ende)

Aussender: Hybrid Stock Exchange Corporation
Ansprechpartner: Uros Trajkovic
Tel.: +27 871513822
E-Mail:
Website: www.hybse.com
Hybrid Stock Exchange Corporation
   
Wie fanden Sie diese Meldung?
 Weitersagen
likes dislike Share Share |
Social Media
ETARGET

FOCUSTHEMA


SPECIALS


Werbung
middleAdvertising
Überblick
nach oben
Länder
Channels
Dienste
Produkte
Unternehmen
Community
Copyrights
© pressetext 1997-  2017