BUSINESS
Fr, 29.12.2017 16:55
ptp20171229026 Companies/Finance, Commerce/Services
DIMCOIN Opens at 3000%
Johannesburg / Singapore (ptp026/29.12.2017/16:55) - While technical challenges delayed the launch onto HitBTC, this did not deter the early traders.
Starting on the 24th of December, an early Christmas present to those investors, meant prices peaked at USD0.45 before settling to more realistic levels. As the year closes, plans afoot include establishing the other exchanges, as promised in early 2018, for the trading of DIMCOIN. http://www.dimcoin.io
DIMCOIN. Tomorrow. Today.
(Ende)
Austrian Compliance Award 2017 vergeben
23.11.2017
